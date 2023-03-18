Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $46.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00063701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,791,115 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,791,114.678562 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06517703 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $52,199,847.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

