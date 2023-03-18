Helium Achieves Market Cap of $215.94 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00005703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $215.94 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,486,913 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

