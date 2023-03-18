Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $5.01 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $182.99 million and $323,132.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00018384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00206163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,236.82 or 0.99971682 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.02589056 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $309,597.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

