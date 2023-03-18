HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $557,805.38 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $557,805.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00206070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.74 or 0.99907417 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

