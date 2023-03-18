Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $355.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

