HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 79.7% lower against the US dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and $19,557.23 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00369466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.20 or 0.26854095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.