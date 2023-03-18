Hop Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $732,290.43 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $732,290.43 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

