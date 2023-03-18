Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 2.2 %

HRZN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 216,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,970. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.