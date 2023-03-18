Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company.
Hudson Global Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 4,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
