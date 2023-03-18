Humanscape (HUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.25 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $2.25 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00366994 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.93 or 0.26674403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

