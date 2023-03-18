ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.75. 627,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

