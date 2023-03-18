ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.
ICON Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.75. 627,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
