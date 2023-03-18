Independent Bank Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Independent Bank Stock Down 4.5 %

INDB opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

