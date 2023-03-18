Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 5.1 %

IBCP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,778. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

