Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Buys $38,520.00 in Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.