Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Buys $28,651.06 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

