Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Buys $28,651.06 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.35.
Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Further Reading
