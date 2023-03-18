Insider Buying: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CEO Acquires 4,485 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. 1,504,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.