Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,420. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Belden’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

