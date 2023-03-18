Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $142,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 833,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

