InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 982,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $553,517.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $553,517.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,327. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in InterDigital by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 148,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in InterDigital by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 136,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.