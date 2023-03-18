International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.