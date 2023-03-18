Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.45 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $41.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00020020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,119,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,401,828 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

