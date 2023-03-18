Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up about 3.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 2.36% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

CGW stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

