IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $614.37 million and $15.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.