Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.