IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.81.

IQVIA stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in IQVIA by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

