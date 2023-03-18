iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,470,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,266.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 376,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,362. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
