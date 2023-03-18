iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,266.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 376,673 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

