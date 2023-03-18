iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

