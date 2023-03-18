iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IVV stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.17. 6,487,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

