iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Trimmed by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MCIA Inc owned 0.17% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 225,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

