iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

CRBN stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $843.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.09.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

