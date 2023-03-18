iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,846,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

