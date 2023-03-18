iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.