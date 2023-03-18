iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.23. 70,239,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,687,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

