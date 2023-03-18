iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,567. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.