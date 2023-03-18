iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.