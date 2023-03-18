iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $425.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.06. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.