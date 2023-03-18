iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Position Cut by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises 4.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 300,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

