iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 61,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,203. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

