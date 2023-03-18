Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 615,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,123. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

