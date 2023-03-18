Jefferies Financial Group Raises PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 410

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 410 ($5.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.43) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
PageGroup Trading Down 0.6 %
PageGroup stock opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.38) on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 356.80 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.50 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 458.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 442.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at PageGroup
In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.36), for a total value of £42,310.40 ($51,566.61). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
