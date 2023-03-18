Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Bechtle stock traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €40.44 ($43.48). 421,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.11 and a 200 day moving average of €37.13. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 12 month high of €53.90 ($57.96).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

