Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 250 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 250 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $11,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,458 shares in the company, valued at $58,543,513.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRRP opened at $8.25 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

