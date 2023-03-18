John Stark Acquires 520,000 Shares of Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Stock

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Rating) insider John Stark acquired 520,000 shares of Aspermont stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00 ($6,933.33).

John Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, John Stark bought 200,000 shares of Aspermont stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$4,000.00 ($2,666.67).

On Wednesday, March 1st, John Stark bought 282,100 shares of Aspermont stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$5,642.00 ($3,761.33).

On Friday, February 10th, John Stark bought 520,000 shares of Aspermont stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,880.00 ($6,586.67).

On Tuesday, February 14th, John Stark sold 20,000 shares of Aspermont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$400.00 ($266.67).

Aspermont Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Aspermont

Aspermont Limited provides market specific content across the resource sectors through a combination of print, digital media channels, and face to face networking channels in Australia and internationally. The company offers industry news and information for various sectors, such as mining, investment, energy, and agriculture; Mining Journal, a digital and print information service; and content creation services, as well as runs various industry events and conferences.

