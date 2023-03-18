JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 70,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

