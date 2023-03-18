Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,353,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

