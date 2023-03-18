JUNO (JUNO) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and $263,916.92 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,744,747 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

