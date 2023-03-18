Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $243.32 million and $5.56 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,359,366,700 coins and its circulating supply is 17,359,367,194 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,343,348,088.635185. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01396521 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,285,975.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

