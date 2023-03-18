Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $447.80 million and $30.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00063572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,884,856 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

