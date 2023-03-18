Keep Network (KEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $177.73 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

